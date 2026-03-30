TVK chief Vijay declares assets worth Rs 603 cr, spouse's assets total Rs 15.76 cr

In the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, the 52-year-old actor-politician disclosed that he possesses movable assets valued at Rs 404.58 crore. His immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, are valued at approximately Rs 198.62 crore.

The candidate’s spouse, Sangeetha, has declared separate assets totaling Rs 15.76 crore, including movable property worth Rs 15.51 crore and immovable property valued at Rs 25 lakh.

Vijay’s personal movable assets include Rs 2 lakh cash in hand and bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore in various accounts. He also holds a high-end vehicular fleet, including a BMW 530, a Toyota Lexus, a Toyota Vellfire, and a BMW i7, with a combined value of several crores. He also has a TVS XL two wheeler worth 67 thousand. His jewellery disclosures include 883 grams of gold and silver articles worth Rs 15 lakh.

The actor-turned-politician declared zero liabilities and no pending dues to banks or financial institutions. For the financial year 2024-25, he reported a total income of Rs 184.53 crore in his income tax returns.

His primary sources of income are listed as self-employment, interest, and rental income from properties.

Regarding his legal record, Vijay stated in the affidavit that there are no pending criminal cases against him, nor has he been convicted of any offence.

On the educational front, the TVK chief disclosed that he discontinued his BSc degree from Loyola College, Chennai, in 1992. He completed his Class 10 and 12 through private study in 1989 and 1991, respectively.

Vijay is making an electoral debut by contesting from two assembly constituencies -- Perambur and Tiruchi East -- in the upcoming elections.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and the results will be declared on May 4. Vijay's newly formed TVK is making its electoral debut in the 2026 polls.