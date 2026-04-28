TVK chief actor Vijay flies to Madurai in midnight surprise trip

CHENNAI: In a sudden late-night development, TVK party leader and actor Vijay left from Chennai’s old airport on a private aircraft shortly after midnight, heading to Madurai.
The unannounced midnight departure created a buzz at the airport.
According to sources, Vijay took off from Chennai at 12:45 am on a private plane.
From Madurai, he is expected to travel by car in the early hours of Tuesday to Tiruchendur, where he will offer prayers at the famous Tiruchendur temple at dawn.
Including the actor, a total of eight people were aboard the private flight.