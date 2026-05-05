TVK breaches into DMK’s Delta fortress

Similarly, TVK caused extensive damage in districts like Perambalur and Karur to Dravidian majors. Among the two segments in Perambalur, TVK secured one while in Karur it romped home in two of the four segments. However, the left stronghold Nagapatttinam supported the DMK alliance in which CPM candidate T Latha won in Kilvelur, while MH Jawahirullah of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, who contested in DMK symbol, won.

AIADMK candidates C Vijayabaskar won in Viralimalai in Pudukkottai, while the Gandharvakottai segment was secured by TVK and Thirumayam, Alangudi and Pudukkottai segments were retained by the DMK. AIADMK candidates OS Manian won in Vedaranyam segment in Nagapattinam, R Kamaraj in Nannilam segments and Thamarai S Rajendran of AIADMK won the Ariyalur segment while the PMK candidate G Vaithilingam secured Jayankondam segment in Ariyalur district.