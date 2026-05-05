TVK breaches into DMK’s Delta fortress

TIRUCHY: The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) completely altered the political equations in the Delta region, the Dravidian fortress, by making impressive performances in districts like Tiruchy and Karur.
In Tiruchy East, TVK president C Joseph Vijay maintained steady lead and won against the DMK candidate S Inigo Irudhayaraj. surprisingly, the TVK candidate for Tiruverumbur Vijayakuamar alias Navalpattu S Viji who was locked in a neck and neck race with sitting minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi till 10 rounds won with significant margin. Out of nine segments, TVK secured six while DMK won in two, including KN Nehru in Tiruchy West, and AIADMK manged to win only in Lalgudi (richest candidate Leema Rose Martin).
Meanwhile the Thanjavur district fared well for DMK alliance, while TVK candidate S Vijay Saravanan won against the DMK candidate Shan Ramanathan. However, the margin in Kumbakonam was very slender between DMK candidate Sakkottai G Anbalagan and TVK candidate Vinod and there was a dispute among the agents and so the result was delayed when the news came last. Thus, DMK alliance fetched six out of eight segments while one was won by TVK and the result for the other has been withheld.
Similarly, TVK caused extensive damage in districts like Perambalur and Karur to Dravidian majors. Among the two segments in Perambalur, TVK secured one while in Karur it romped home in two of the four segments. However, the left stronghold Nagapatttinam supported the DMK alliance in which CPM candidate T Latha won in Kilvelur, while MH Jawahirullah of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, who contested in DMK symbol, won.
AIADMK candidates C Vijayabaskar won in Viralimalai in Pudukkottai, while the Gandharvakottai segment was secured by TVK and Thirumayam, Alangudi and Pudukkottai segments were retained by the DMK. AIADMK candidates OS Manian won in Vedaranyam segment in Nagapattinam, R Kamaraj in Nannilam segments and Thamarai S Rajendran of AIADMK won the Ariyalur segment while the PMK candidate G Vaithilingam secured Jayankondam segment in Ariyalur district.
Meanwhile, Nehru who won in the Tiruchy West, came to the counting centre and received the winning certificate. He thanked the people who supported the DMK and assured them to work for the people in coming days.