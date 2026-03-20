TN Polls: VCK may settle for 6+1 but CPM stays put

Sources said talks were held between Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan MP, during which it was decided that the latter outfit will contest from six seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry for the April 23 elections. However, a formal agreement is yet to be finalised.

Seat-sharing talks within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) continue to remain fluid, especially after the CPM remained steadfast on its demand for more than six seats that it contested in the 2021 Assembly polls. A day ago, its partner on the Left, the CPI, had agreed to reduce the demand to five seats but the Marxist party leadership is adopting a wait-and-watch approach.