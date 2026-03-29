TVK candidates: Mix of grassroots loyalty, political experience

DMK has once again allotted this seat to its ally, the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi. The incumbent legislator E R Eswaran is seeking re-election under the DMK’s rising sun symbol. AIADMK has countered this by nominating R Chandrasekar, replacing the 2021 runner-up, as the party looks to revitalise its local organisational machinery. With the entry of Arunraaj, the race has become a prominent three-cornered fight.