TN Polls: Seat-sharing talks to begin after Goyal reaches: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday asserted that the NDA in the State remained a winning alliance and said formal seat-sharing talks would begin in Chennai following Union Minister Piyush Goyal's visit on Monday.
Addressing reporters at his residence in Tirunelveli, Nainar Nagenthran said, "Our alliance is a winning one. After Piyush Goyal's visit, seat-sharing discussions will be held in Chennai. We can hold talks anywhere — Chennai, Bengaluru or Delhi."
He launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of repeatedly invoking Delhi to deflect attention. "For some reason, the Chief Minister appears uneasy whenever Delhi is mentioned. Instead of addressing governance issues, he continues to speak about Delhi," he said.
The BJP leader alleged that the DMK government had failed to deliver on key promises, including revising electricity billing cycles and containing price rise. "The DMK must answer the people on rising costs and unfulfilled assurances. Instead, its leaders speak about our alliance even before talks begin," he said.
On welfare and infrastructure, Nagenthran credited the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for major projects. "Highways, flyovers and airport expansions in Thoothukudi and Tiruchy were enabled by the Union government. Free rice is also being provided through ration shops," he said, while alleging that the State had delayed housing projects for the poor.
Responding to criticism from O Panneerselvam that the BJP could not win on its own, Nagenthran said, "We have respect for him, but his remarks explain why he has not started a party."
He said the BJP would release its manifesto within days of finalising seat-sharing, adding it would include a few additional commitments beyond those announced by the AIADMK.
On reports of actor-politician R Sarathkumar holding separate consultations, Nainar Nagenthran said this was nothing unusual. "Leaders meeting cadres is routine. Such interactions should not be misinterpreted," he said.