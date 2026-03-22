TN Polls: Seat-sharing talks to begin after Goyal reaches: Nainar

Addressing reporters at his residence in Tirunelveli, Nainar Nagenthran said, "Our alliance is a winning one. After Piyush Goyal's visit, seat-sharing discussions will be held in Chennai. We can hold talks anywhere — Chennai, Bengaluru or Delhi."

He launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of repeatedly invoking Delhi to deflect attention. "For some reason, the Chief Minister appears uneasy whenever Delhi is mentioned. Instead of addressing governance issues, he continues to speak about Delhi," he said.