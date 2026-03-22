TN Polls | NDA aims to win all 234 seats: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said the NDA leaders deliberated on replicating the alliance’s electoral successes in States such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Bihar through coordinated campaign efforts in Tamil Nadu, during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal in Delhi.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from Delhi, Dhinakaran said the discussions also focused on ensuring victory for the National Democratic Alliance in all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the April 23 election.
He said he had planned to meet the leaders earlier, but the meeting was delayed due to prior commitments. Seat-sharing talks within the alliance would take place in Chennai over the next two to three days, following which an announcement would be made, he added.
The announcement of candidates, filing of nominations and campaign activities would follow the conclusion of the seat-sharing exercise, he said.
Responding to media reports on the number of seats likely to be allotted to the AMMK, Dhinakaran said there was no confusion within the NDA over allocating seats to his party. He alleged that sections of the media were speculating arbitrarily on the numbers.
He also dismissed criticism over leaders travelling to Delhi for consultations, saying it was not feasible for central leaders to remain stationed in Chennai for discussions. He said Piyush Goyal would visit Chennai in the next two days for further talks.
Expressing confidence, Dhinakaran said the alliance would work in coordination to defeat the DMK government in the State.