TN Polls | NDA aims to win all 234 seats: TTV Dhinakaran

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from Delhi, Dhinakaran said the discussions also focused on ensuring victory for the National Democratic Alliance in all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the April 23 election.

He said he had planned to meet the leaders earlier, but the meeting was delayed due to prior commitments. Seat-sharing talks within the alliance would take place in Chennai over the next two to three days, following which an announcement would be made, he added.