Delimitation aimed at dividing votes, not empowering women: Kharge

He asserted that it was being wrongly projected as a women's reservation measure for political gain. Also, it was not empowering women, he added.

Addressing a poll rally in Hosur near the Karnataka border, which has a sizeable Kannada-and Tamil-speaking population, Kharge said the move sought to arbitrarily alter constituencies to weaken Opposition parties, and credited the people of Tamil Nadu, its MPs and Chief Minister M K Stalin for backing efforts to stall it.

"It is not a women's reservation bill; it is a delimitation law. They tried to divide the votes of Opposition parties and rule," he said, and added that the alliance had secured a historic victory against the delimitation attempt.

Switching between English and Kannada, Kharge praised Stalin as a man of work who fights for self-respect and leads without blind belief in any religion.

He said Stalin carried forward the legacy of leaders like Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi rooted in dignity, rational thought and equality.