TN Polls: ECI instructs officials to ensure basic facilities, voter assistance

In a statement, the Commission said it has instructed Chief Electoral Officers to equip each of the 2,18,807 polling stations with essential amenities, including drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water, adequate lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities, standard voting compartments and clear signage. Benches are to be placed at regular intervals to allow voters to rest while in queues.

The directions follow the announcement of the election schedule on March 15 for Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bypolls in six states.