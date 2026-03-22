TN Polls: ECI instructs officials to ensure basic facilities, voter assistance

CHENNAI: Underscoring accessibility, convenience and voter awareness as central to the polling process, the Election Commission of India on Sunday directed officials to ensure the minimum facilities assured and robust voter assistance at all polling stations for the upcoming Assembly elections and bypolls.
In a statement, the Commission said it has instructed Chief Electoral Officers to equip each of the 2,18,807 polling stations with essential amenities, including drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water, adequate lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities, standard voting compartments and clear signage. Benches are to be placed at regular intervals to allow voters to rest while in queues.
The directions follow the announcement of the election schedule on March 15 for Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bypolls in six states.
"To strengthen voter awareness, four standardised voter facilitation posters will be prominently displayed at all polling stations, detailing polling station information, list of candidates, do's and don'ts, approved identification documents and the voting process," the Commission said.
Voter Assistance Booths will be set up at every polling station location, staffed by Booth Level Officers and officials to help electors locate their polling booth and serial number in the electoral roll. These booths will be clearly marked and positioned for easy access, it added.
In a voter-friendly measure, a mobile phone deposit facility will be provided outside polling stations, allowing voters to safely deposit switched-off devices before entering and collect them after casting their vote.
The Commission reiterated that these facilities are mandatory and would be closely monitored, directing field officials to complete all arrangements well ahead of polling to ensure a seamless voting experience.