TN Polls: DMK veteran Ponmudy to skip poll race

CHENNAI: Veteran DMK leader K Ponmudy is set to stay away from the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking a pause in his decades-long electoral career after a recent spell of controversy and political setback.
Ponmudy, who resigned from the MK Stalin Cabinet in 2025 following backlash over his derogatory remarks on the Hindu religion, has chosen not to seek a party ticket this time, according to sources.
His comments at a public meeting had triggered widespread criticism and legal scrutiny, eventually leading to his exit from ministerial office.
A prominent face from northern Tamil Nadu, Ponmudy has been a regular in Assembly contests since 1989, contesting eight elections, winning six and losing twice. He has also held ministerial portfolios on three occasions.
Party sources said Ponmudy did not file his application during the ongoing candidate selection process in Villupuram district. “He has opted out of the contest this time,” a senior functionary confirmed.
“We will abide by whatever decision the party leadership takes. Whether in the State or at the Centre, the objective is to serve the people,” he said.
Calling the upcoming election very different, he expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would secure victory in over 200 constituencies, asserting that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would have no impact on their prospects.
In a parallel move, his son and former Kallakurichi MP Gautham Sigamani has applied for a ticket from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly constituency, currently represented by Ponmudy.
Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Sigamani said his father had not submitted any application expressing interest in contesting this election.