DMK objects to 'highly derogatory' remarks against women, MP Kanimozhi by AIADMK's Palaniswami

He further asserted that she lacks actual decision-making power in the party, remarking that despite having "no responsibilities”, she "continues to talk so much".

Both Somu and Thangapandian claimed that such personal attacks have become a pattern for the AIADMK, citing past instances of alleged "body shaming" and disparaging comments about women by leaders like C V Shanmugam and Dindigul Sreenivasan.

"Without considering a woman’s dignity, he (Palaniswami) has degraded our leader in words that reflect his own lack of self-respect," Somu stated, demanding an unconditional apology from the former Chief Minister.

The DMK also linked the AIADMK’s rhetoric to its alliance with the BJP, characterising it as a "Nonsense Development Alliance" that "routinely undermines" women’s rights.