TN Polls: AIADMK names Anbalagan, Gandhi Uppalam, Orleampet candidates

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced A Anbalagan and A Gandhi as the party’s candidates for the Uppalam and Orleampet constituencies respectively in the upcoming Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections.
Anbalagan, a former MLA, is currently the secretary of the AIADMK Puducherry unit.
For the Orleampet constituency, the party has fielded Gandhi, a B.Sc graduate and former deputy secretary of the AIADMK Puducherry unit, who is known for his grassroots connect and organisational work.
In a statement, Palaniswami expressed confidence in both candidates, stating that they reflect the party’s commitment to strong, people-centric leadership in Puducherry.
He said their experience, dedication and service-oriented approach would resonate with voters.
He also called upon party functionaries, cadres and supporters to work in unity to secure a decisive victory in the constituencies.
Reiterating the party’s preparedness, he said the AIADMK remains committed to delivering governance focused on development, stability and public welfare.
Anbalagan was first elected in his maiden poll battle from Uppalam in 2001.
He retained the constituency on the AIADMK ticket in the 2006, 2011 and 2016 polls as well.
He lost the poll battle in 2021 to his DMK rival, Annibal Kennedy. AIADMK was a part of the NDA in the last polls also.
Gandhi, the AIADMK candidate in Orleanpet, is a greenhorn in the poll battle.