TN polls: AIADMK chief Palaniswami rules out alliance with Vijay-led TVK

Palaniswami ruled out any rift with BJP leader K Annamalai and said it was the media that was "causing trouble" and underscored that the former TN BJP chief was set to preside, alongside AIADMK leader SP Velumani, a demonstration to be staged in Coimbatore on March 17.

The leader of opposition appealed to the media not to cause trouble by claiming a rift between him and Annamalai.