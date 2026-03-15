Stalin confident of second term, courtesy pro-TN pitch, welfare initiatives
CHENNAI: Long-time ally Congress may have asked the tough question of share in power and insisted on more seats to contest in the April 23 Assembly election, but DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin outmaneuvered the grand old party and finalised the seat-sharing pact, eventually averting a split in the Dravidian major-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the state.
The move also left the arch rival AIADMK, which has been claiming a split in the DMK alliance before the Assembly polls, dazed. Apart from managing to keep the coalition intact, Stalin welcomed former AIADMK leaders including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam into the DMK fold, seen as a vote consolidation effort in parts of southern districts.
STRENGTHS:
1. Stalin (73) sustained the political activism by claiming to dispense Dravidian model governance - a brand that he is juxtaposing against the BJP-led government's good governance - and positioned himself as champion of social justice, and a votary of state autonomy.
2. DMK's welfare initiatives, especially free bus travel for women and monthly entitlement for women heads of family are popular.
3. Effective campaigns against the opposition parties accusing the BJP-AIADMK poll ties as an alliance of compulsion.
4. Allies Congress, MDMK, VCK, and the Left parties have solidly been backing the ruling dispensation and have remained united in taking on the AIADMK and the BJP in unison.
5. Daring to take on Central BJP govt; Stalin favoured appointing Governors based on a suggestion by the state government and had formed a panel under a retired judge of the Supreme Court on Union-State ties.
WEAKNESSES:
1. Opposition criticism of perpetrating dynasty rule.
2. Stalin's Deputy CM son Udayanidhi's controversial remarks often evoke spontaneous backlash from the BJP and the AIADMK.
3. Tainted ministers including some involved in alleged cash-for-job scams and facing court cases and probe by central agencies such as the ED.
OPPORTUNITIES:
1. DMK's focus on attracting investments to industrialise TN and its promise of jobs for youth has a potential to attract the young voters.
2. The party bats for state autonomy and leverages on Tamil identity.
3. Unveiled 'Tamil Nadu Shipbuilding Policy 2026' to build a robust maritime ecosystem covering shipbuilding, ship repair, marine engineering and allied sectors, positioning Tamil Nadu as a leading hub in the global blue economy.
4. Support from CM Siddaramaiah to Part I of the Report of the High Level Committee on Union-State Relations constituted by TN government.
5. Stalin targets BJP ruled states which he says are distracted by communal polarisation, hate speech and regressive politics. Tamil Nadu stands as a rational, inclusive and development driven state where social justice fuels growth, fraternity strengthens progress, and harmony powers prosperity, he insists.
THREATS:
1. Actor Vijay's foray in electoral politics poses a challenge to the DMK.
2. DMK's unkept promises--scrapping NEET, petrol subsidy-- have remained as a bone of contention.