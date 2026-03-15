Stalin confident of second term, courtesy pro-TN pitch, welfare initiatives

STRENGTHS:

1. Stalin (73) sustained the political activism by claiming to dispense Dravidian model governance - a brand that he is juxtaposing against the BJP-led government's good governance - and positioned himself as champion of social justice, and a votary of state autonomy.

2. DMK's welfare initiatives, especially free bus travel for women and monthly entitlement for women heads of family are popular.

3. Effective campaigns against the opposition parties accusing the BJP-AIADMK poll ties as an alliance of compulsion.

4. Allies Congress, MDMK, VCK, and the Left parties have solidly been backing the ruling dispensation and have remained united in taking on the AIADMK and the BJP in unison.

5. Daring to take on Central BJP govt; Stalin favoured appointing Governors based on a suggestion by the state government and had formed a panel under a retired judge of the Supreme Court on Union-State ties.