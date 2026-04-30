TVK leader Sengottaiyan rejects exit polls, predicts 200-plus seats for party

“He (Vijay) will win in 200 seats and he will rule Tamil Nadu. This has already been decided by the people," Sengottaiyan said.

Predicting a landslide win, the senior leader stated that the state is on the verge of a historic political shift that defies current projections.

"In the history of Tamil Nadu and the country, we have seen the Green Revolution, the White Revolution, and the Socialist Revolution. Now, the 'Whistle Revolution' of our leader Thalapathy will be known not just in Tamil Nadu, but globally. This is what is going to happen,” Sengottaiyan told reporters.