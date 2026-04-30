TVK leader Sengottaiyan rejects exit polls, predicts 200-plus seats for party

COIMBATORE: TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday rejected the findings of various exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the survey outcomes are inconsistent and fail to capture a massive groundswell of support for his party.
“He (Vijay) will win in 200 seats and he will rule Tamil Nadu. This has already been decided by the people," Sengottaiyan said.
Predicting a landslide win, the senior leader stated that the state is on the verge of a historic political shift that defies current projections.
"In the history of Tamil Nadu and the country, we have seen the Green Revolution, the White Revolution, and the Socialist Revolution. Now, the 'Whistle Revolution' of our leader Thalapathy will be known not just in Tamil Nadu, but globally. This is what is going to happen,” Sengottaiyan told reporters.
The TVK leader further noted that previous electoral exercises in regions such as Punjab and West Bengal had also seen exit polls being proven wrong by the final results.
He pointed to significant variations among current pollsters, noting that while some agencies predicted a modest performance, certain large-scale online surveys projected the party crossing the 120-seat threshold.