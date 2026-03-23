TN elections 2026: Piyush Goyal in Chennai for BJP-AIADMK seat talks, says “beginning of the end” for DMK

CHENNAI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP’s central in-charge for Tamil Nadu, arrived in Chennai on Monday to begin seat-sharing negotiations among NDA allies ahead of the Assembly elections.
He said discussions with partners, including the PMK, would be held under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Responding to whether a final decision would be reached soon, Goyal said: “Speaking as someone who has successfully concluded numerous trade agreements on behalf of the nation, I assert that a quality agreement takes precedence over strict deadlines. Our negotiations will be conducted with this principle in mind.”
He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State L Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, and senior leaders including Pon Radhakrishnan and Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Addressing reporters, Goyal alleged that the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin was “rife with allegations of corruption” and “incompetent”. He also claimed that the state government “has been mismanaging Tamil Nadu’s economy”.
Outlining the NDA’s vision of a “developed Tamil Nadu”, Goyal said an alliance government would prioritise farmers, fishermen and MSMEs, while creating jobs and expanding opportunities for youth. He also promised improved access to education, healthcare and housing for the underprivileged, and reiterated the alliance’s commitment to protecting Tamil language and culture.
He expressed confidence that the NDA would secure victory in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.