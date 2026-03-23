TN elections 2026: After days of talks, CPM says yes to DMK's 5-seat offer

The agreement was finalised at Anna Arivalayam following multiple rounds of negotiations between DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam.



Addressing reporters, Shanmugam said the party was not satisfied with the number of seats, pointing out that the CPM had contested six constituencies in the 2021 Assembly election.



He said the party had expected to win more seats than in 2021, but added that remaining in the alliance was equally important. The CPM would continue in the alliance and work for its victory, he said.



Shanmugam also noted that Stalin personally intervened twice during the discussions and explained the constraints in allocating additional seats.