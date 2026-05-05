TN election results 2026: TVK must spell out its stand on government formation, says CPM

CHENNAI: CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam said Tamil Nadu was witnessing a situation where no party had secured a clear majority after a long interval, with the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam emerging as the single largest party with 108 MLAs, and that it should take the lead in outlining its course of action on government formation.
After meeting MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, he said that as the single largest party, it was for the TVK to make its position clear on the future course of action. “They have not yet stated what they intend to do. It is for that party to come out openly with its views,” he said.
Shanmugam added that in the absence of any such clarity from the TVK, it would not be appropriate for his party to spell out its stand. “Without any indication from them, it would not be proper to ask what our position is,” he said.
Responding to a question on whether the CPM had received any invitation for discussions or how it would respond if approached, he said such questions were speculative. He reiterated that the constitutional opportunity rested with the single largest party and that his party would decide its stand only after the TVK announced its position.
On whether the objective of defeating the rival alliance had been achieved, Shanmugam said the primary goal of the secular progressive front was to defeat the AIADMK-BJP alliance and that this had been accomplished. He, however, described the overall election outcome as “completely unexpected”.
He noted that the people of Tamil Nadu had not given a clear majority to any party or alliance, resulting in the present situation.
Terming the defeat of Stalin as a major shock, Shanmugam said it had come as a surprise across Tamil Nadu. He said discussions were held with Stalin regarding the electoral outcome and the prevailing political situation, and consultations would continue.