TN election results 2026: TVK must spell out its stand on government formation, says CPM

Shanmugam added that in the absence of any such clarity from the TVK, it would not be appropriate for his party to spell out its stand. “Without any indication from them, it would not be proper to ask what our position is,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether the CPM had received any invitation for discussions or how it would respond if approached, he said such questions were speculative. He reiterated that the constitutional opportunity rested with the single largest party and that his party would decide its stand only after the TVK announced its position.