TN election results 2026: TVK leads vote share with 34.92%; DMK, AIADMK trail

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the leading party in terms of vote share in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
According to the figures, TVK secured 1.71 crore votes, accounting for 34.92% of the total vote share. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) followed with 1.18 crore votes (24.20%), while the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) polled 1.04 crore votes (21.26%).
The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) secured 19.65 lakh votes, translating to around 4% vote share.
TVK - 1.71 crore (34.92%)
DMK - 1.18 crore (24.20%)
AIADMK - 1.04 crore (21.26%)
Naam Tamilar Katchi - 19.65 lakh (4%)