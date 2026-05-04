TN election results 2026: TVK leads vote share with 34.92%; DMK, AIADMK trail

According to the figures, TVK secured 1.71 crore votes, accounting for 34.92% of the total vote share. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) followed with 1.18 crore votes (24.20%), while the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) polled 1.04 crore votes (21.26%).

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) secured 19.65 lakh votes, translating to around 4% vote share.