TN election results 2026: Slain techie Kavin's aunt romps home at Bhavanisagar seat

CHENNAI: With a close 4,569 margin over AIADMK’s incumbent MLA, A Bannari, VP Tamilselvi of TVK now represents Erode’s Bhavanisagar in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Her win has been widely noted, as she is the aunt of Kavin Selvaganesh, the software engineer who was the victim of the 2025 honour killing in Tirunelveli.