TN election results 2026: Sengottaiyan now 10-time MLA, promises model governance

His switch to the TVK followed differences with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Now, as a TVK senior, Sengottaiyan defeated DMK’s N Nallasivam by 82,612 votes, with a 16,620 majority. “This victory reflects Vijay’s sacrifices and perseverance. The people have voted for change and good governance. Under his leadership, Tamil Nadu has the potential to emerge as a model for the rest of India,” he said.