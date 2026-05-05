TN election results 2026: Ramadoss, Sasi tie-up draws blank, signals waning clout

The combine, which contested 108 constituencies, saw most of its candidates lose their deposits, with no victories across regions where both parties had hoped to leverage their traditional influence.

The poor performance comes amid internal strife within the PMK, marked by a rift between Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, which has weakened the party’s organisational strength. Simultaneously, Sasikala—whose political clout had already waned in recent years—floated the AIPTMMK just ahead of the polls and entered into an alliance with PMK.