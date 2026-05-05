TN election results 2026: Ramadoss, Sasi tie-up draws blank, signals waning clout

CHENNAI: The alliance between S Ramadoss-led PMK and VK Sasikala’s AIPTMMK failed to win even a single seat in the Assembly elections, underscoring a sharp erosion in their political relevance.
The combine, which contested 108 constituencies, saw most of its candidates lose their deposits, with no victories across regions where both parties had hoped to leverage their traditional influence.
The poor performance comes amid internal strife within the PMK, marked by a rift between Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, which has weakened the party’s organisational strength. Simultaneously, Sasikala—whose political clout had already waned in recent years—floated the AIPTMMK just ahead of the polls and entered into an alliance with PMK.
Under the seat-sharing arrangement, AIPTMMK contested 76 constituencies, largely in southern districts, while PMK fielded candidates in 32 seats, primarily in the north. The alliance had aimed to make inroads into the vote banks of rival factions, including PMK (Anbumani faction), AIADMK, and AMMK.
However, the strategy failed to yield results, as the alliance was unable to translate its perceived regional influence into electoral gains.
The outcome highlights the diminishing electoral traction of both Ramadoss and Sasikala in Tamil Nadu politics.