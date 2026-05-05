TN election results 2026: New entrant dominates northern districts

In Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupathur districts, which account for 13 constituencies, the TVK outperformed both Dravidian majors by winning six seats. The party registered key victories against DMK leaders, defeating Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan in Katpadi and Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi in Ranipet. The DMK’s tally declined to three from 11 in 2021, while the AIADMK won four seats.

In the largely rural districts of Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi, the results were mixed. In Tiruvannamalai, the TVK secured two of the eight seats, while the AIADMK won five and the DMK one. This marked a sharp decline for the DMK, which had won six seats in 2021.

In Cuddalore district, the TVK won two of the nine seats, while the DMK alliance secured five and the AIADMK the remaining seats. In Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts, the DMK-led alliance won six of the 11 seats, with the TVK securing three and the AIADMK two. In the previous election, the DMK had won seven seats and the AIADMK four.