TN election results 2026: New entrant dominates northern districts

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), widely expected to return to power for a second consecutive term, has been reduced to the second-largest party, with actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) won about 108 seats, falling short of a simple majority by 10 seats.
The DMK’s poor performance in the northern districts, excluding Chennai, which together account for 62 Assembly constituencies, contributed significantly to the setback. The DMK and its allies secured only 15 seats, while the TVK won 30 seats and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance claimed 17.
In Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, which together have 21 constituencies, the DMK failed to open its account despite having won 20 seats in the 2021 Assembly election. The TVK secured 19 seats, while the AIADMK improved its tally to three seats from one in the previous election.
In Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupathur districts, which account for 13 constituencies, the TVK outperformed both Dravidian majors by winning six seats. The party registered key victories against DMK leaders, defeating Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan in Katpadi and Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi in Ranipet. The DMK’s tally declined to three from 11 in 2021, while the AIADMK won four seats.
In the largely rural districts of Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi, the results were mixed. In Tiruvannamalai, the TVK secured two of the eight seats, while the AIADMK won five and the DMK one. This marked a sharp decline for the DMK, which had won six seats in 2021.
In Cuddalore district, the TVK won two of the nine seats, while the DMK alliance secured five and the AIADMK the remaining seats. In Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts, the DMK-led alliance won six of the 11 seats, with the TVK securing three and the AIADMK two. In the previous election, the DMK had won seven seats and the AIADMK four.