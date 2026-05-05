TN election results 2026: Munirathinam becomes TN's first differently abled MLA

A part of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam since 2009, he has 50% disability and has been using callipers for over 10 years. Speaking to DT Next earlier, Munirathinam had noted his interest in public service, “The public in the constituency has raised concerns over the unfulfillment of basic amenities. I ensure that it will work for the welfare of PwDs and give calibres and other things.”

Congraluting him, B Jansirani of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said, “We are planning to see and submit the demands of PwDs in the upcoming days.”