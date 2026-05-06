TN election results 2026 | In Vijay’s brigade, a pregnant homemaker & former auto driver

Led by C Joseph Vijay, the party’s candidate selection reflected an emphasis on personal credibility, organisational loyalty and local connect over traditional political lineage.

In Maduravoyal, executive director of Rohini Silver Screens’ Rhevanth Charan pulled off one of the closest wins in the State, edging past his rival by 61,509 votes with a total of 1,41,725 votes. A long-time Vijay loyalist, he built his campaign around civic issues, particularly the lack of land pattas for residents. During campaigning, he accused successive governments of neglecting the constituency. His sustained grassroots outreach proved decisive in a tightly contested seat.