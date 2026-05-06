TN election results 2026 | In Vijay’s brigade, a pregnant homemaker & former auto driver

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) electoral success is as much about numbers as it is about the profiles of its winners, as the party fielded a diverse mix of candidates, from grassroots loyalists and first-time entrants to professionals and political crossovers, signalling a shift in Tamil Nadu’s political recruitment model.
Led by C Joseph Vijay, the party’s candidate selection reflected an emphasis on personal credibility, organisational loyalty and local connect over traditional political lineage.
In Maduravoyal, executive director of Rohini Silver Screens’ Rhevanth Charan pulled off one of the closest wins in the State, edging past his rival by 61,509 votes with a total of 1,41,725 votes. A long-time Vijay loyalist, he built his campaign around civic issues, particularly the lack of land pattas for residents. During campaigning, he accused successive governments of neglecting the constituency. His sustained grassroots outreach proved decisive in a tightly contested seat.
Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar saw N Marie Wilson win with 97,800 votes, marking the political entry of a member from the family of late AIADMK strongman Jeppiaar after decades. Associated with the administration of educational institutions, Wilson has been involved in student-led initiatives and institutional development.
One of the standout victories came from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, where MR Pallavi, an eight-month-pregnant homemaker and first-time candidate, secured 69,125 votes, defeating sitting DMK MLA KS Ravichandran by over 22,000 votes. A long-time functionary of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, she ran a low-cost campaign funded through personal means. “I was confident of winning for our leader. My focus will be on tackling drug abuse among youth and improving welfare measures,” she said.
In Virugambakkam, Sabarinathan, the son of Vijay’s long-time aide Rajendran, won with 76,092 votes. A grassroots organiser, his rise reflects the party’s preference for internal cadre.
Villivakkam elected Aadhav Arjuna, a former election strategist who had earlier worked with the DMK, alongside Prashant Kishor. He secured victory by a margin of 17,302 votes, bringing strategic experience into the party’s legislative ranks.
In T Nagar, N Anand, known as ‘Bussy’ Anand and a former Puducherry MLA, won with 51,632 votes. Currently serving as the party’s general secretary, Anand represents a blend of political experience and organisational strength within the party.
A key crossover win came in Thousand Lights, where JCD Prabhakar, a former AIADMK MLA and associate of O Panneerselvam, secured a margin of 15,141 votes, underlining TVK’s growing traction among leaders from established parties.
In Mylapore, P Venkataramanan, a Brahmin and Vijay’s long-time auditor, won with 70,070 votes, reflecting the party’s willingness to field candidates from communities often underrepresented in Dravidian politics.
Egmore elected Rajmohan, widely known as ‘Put Chutney’ Rajmohan, a content creator and motivational speaker, who secured 53,901 votes, marking a transition from digital influence to electoral success.
Among the biggest wins was recorded in the ECR constituency, where P Saravana Moorthy polled 2,20,382 votes, winning by a margin of 96,780 votes. A former auto driver who later worked in media-related fields, he said his focus would be on improving basic amenities in underserved areas.
In Velachery, infrastructure developer R Kumar secured 80,430 votes, while VK Ramkumar in Anna Nagar and Arul Prakasam in Saidapet registered comfortable victories.
Taken together, the profiles of TVK’s winning candidates in the state capital point to a recalibration in Tamil Nadu politics, where pathways to power are no longer confined to traditional hierarchies. The party has combined first-time entrants, loyalists, professionals and experienced politicians, creating a broad-based leadership bench.