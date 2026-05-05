TN election results 2026: How Vijay broke Tamil Nadu’s decades-long political duopoly

The outcome of the elections was not merely an upset, but signalled a structural shift. In a State long anchored by the alternating dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), TVK has forced open a third axis of power—and, on current trends, placed itself right at its centre.

Vijay’s formal political entry happened a little over two years ago. But it was not sudden; he sequenced his entry. For over a decade, beginning 2009, his fan network, later formalised as Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, embedded itself in neighbourhoods through welfare work, education support, and local interventions. Over the years, it built familiarity at the booth level, the currency that ultimately determines electoral outcomes.

By the time TVK was formally launched, the groundwork had already been laid. The transition from network to party was swift and structured - district units, constituency committees and booth teams were rolled out with clarity of purpose. In effect, TVK was not born in 2024; it declared itself to the world on that day.