TN election results 2026: Flags raised, banners go up, TVK cadres mark fort at Panaiyur

There were only a few hundred people, but the space felt dense with part celebration, part assertion. And some rage. And move around them, you could catch bits of it like “God made him CM,” “Vijay is everything for us.” “Ideology does not matter anymore.” But as they said, none of it held for long; the place is constantly by just whistles, crackers and chants of Vijay. Phones were everywhere, with many recording and sharing the moment even as it unfolded.

“I hoped that he would become CM at my age and that is finally here,” said Jagadjeesan, 63, with a TVK flag draped over his shoulders, standing a few rows behind the gate among younger supporters. “For the people, it has been 50 years of struggle. Even though governments changed between the DMK and AIADMK, no big improvement has happened. People were waiting to see this change.”