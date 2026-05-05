TN election results 2026: First-time TVK candidate Vijayprabhu tops vote count in Tamil Nadu with 1,90,462 votes

CHENNAI: In a notable outcome from the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, first-time TVK candidate M L Vijayprabhu from Madavaram constituency secured the highest individual vote tally in the state with 1,90,462 votes.
The debutant candidate’s performance stood out in the overall counting, surpassing all other candidates across constituencies in terms of total votes secured.
In the same constituency, his nearest rival S Sudharsanam of the DMK polled 95,477 votes, trailing by a wide margin.
Vijayprabhu’s victory is being seen as a significant development for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, especially as the party made its electoral debut in the Assembly polls.
The Madavaram result drew attention as it delivered the largest individual vote count in the state, even as key leaders and established candidates contested across Tamil Nadu.