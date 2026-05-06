TN election results 2026 |DMK turf war revenge unfolds in Tiruverumbur as ex-veteran trumps Mahesh

Viji polled 89,837 votes, while Anbil Mahesh, the sitting MLA and former School Education Minister, secured 81,132 votes. Viji maintained a lead from the initial rounds of counting and carried it through to the end.

A former DMK functionary and close aide of senior leader KN Nehru, Viji had long aspired to contest from Tiruverumbur. He was reportedly assured the DMK ticket in the 2016 Assembly elections, but the entry of Anbil Mahesh, backed by the party high command, altered the equation. Mahesh was fielded from the constituency and went on to win, with party leaders rallying behind him on the instructions of DMK president MK Stalin.