TN election results 2026: DMK cut to just two in Chennai district

In contrast, the party had dominated the city in the 2021 Assembly election, with the DMK-led alliance winning all 16 constituencies, improving on its 2016 performance when it secured 10 seats.

In 1991, when the DMK's overall tally in the State was reduced to just two seats, both victories came from Chennai. Then party president M Karunanidhi won from Harbour, later resigning the seat, while Parithi Ilamvazhuthi was elected from Egmore.

The DMK has historically performed strongly in Chennai since coming to power in 1967, when it won all 12 seats in the city. It secured nine seats in 1971. Unlike the 2026 polls, in 1977, when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, founded by MG Ramachandran, won power for the first time, the DMK won 13 of the 14 seats in Chennai.