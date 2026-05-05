TN election results 2026: Congress cadres favour alliance with TVK, says Girish Chodankar

CHENNAI: Congress workers in Tamil Nadu are in favour of forging an alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), AICC TN in-charge Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday, reflecting on the party’s electoral setback and shifting political mood.
Speaking to a private news agency in Chennai, Chodankar said that he has received numerous calls from party cadres expressing support for a tie-up with TVK. He noted that since TVK positions itself as a secular formation, backing such an alliance would align with the Congress party’s ideological commitments.
“The people have voted for change. Youngsters and women have voted in favour of TVK. We respect the mandate of the people. TVK has not contacted me. I don’t know if they have contacted any other person from the party. Earlier, I had alerted everyone not to take TVK lightly,” he said.
Chodankar added that detailed election data from Tamil Nadu has been submitted to the party’s central leadership in Delhi, which will take the final call on future alliances.
Reflecting on the results, he said that although Congress contested 28 seats as part of the DMK alliance, the strong wave in favour of TVK prevented the party from securing significant victories. He also termed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s defeat as “unfortunate.”
Reiterating his earlier stance, Chodankar said he had warned against underestimating TVK, pointing out that both youth and women voters had largely rallied behind actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party.