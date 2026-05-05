TN election results 2026: Congress cadres favour alliance with TVK, says Girish Chodankar

Speaking to a private news agency in Chennai, Chodankar said that he has received numerous calls from party cadres expressing support for a tie-up with TVK. He noted that since TVK positions itself as a secular formation, backing such an alliance would align with the Congress party’s ideological commitments.

“The people have voted for change. Youngsters and women have voted in favour of TVK. We respect the mandate of the people. TVK has not contacted me. I don’t know if they have contacted any other person from the party. Earlier, I had alerted everyone not to take TVK lightly,” he said.