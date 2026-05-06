TN election results 2026 | Commoner candidates breach Dravidian fortress, win 12 seats in Delta

The Delta belt, comprising 41 Assembly segments, has traditionally favoured the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance. In 2021, the DMK combine won 37 seats, leaving just four to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Going into the 2026 polls, DMK leaders had expressed confidence of sweeping the region again. However, TVK’s unexpected performance disrupted that dominance, emerging as a key spoiler.

Despite the DMK alliance retaining a lead with 21 seats (15 by DMK), party functionaries are grappling with how TVK managed to penetrate its stronghold. The AIADMK alliance, meanwhile, improved its tally to eight seats.