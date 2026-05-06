TN election results 2026 | Deposit loss in 108 segments dents AIADMK’s north, central gains

However, the party witnessed a sharp decline in its traditional strongholds in the western and southern regions. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK-led alliance had secured 44 out of 68 seats in the western belt. In contrast, in the current election, AIADMK alone won only 18 seats in the region. Notably, in the Coimbatore district, the party secured just one seat, Thondamuthur.

The decline is also reflected in the vote share. AIADMK, which secured 33.29% of the vote in the 2021 Assembly elections, has seen its individual vote share drop significantly to 21.21% in the latest election, excluding votes from its alliance partners.

Overall, the results underscore a decline in AIADMk's electoral performance, marked by deposit losses and setbacks.