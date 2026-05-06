TN election results 2026 | Deposit loss in 108 segments dents AIADMK’s north, central gains

CHENNAI: The AIADMK suffered a major setback in the recent Assembly elections, losing its deposit in 108 constituencies out of the 167 seats it contested. In most of these constituencies, the party was pushed to the third position.
Overall, AIADMK contested 167 constituencies but won only 47 seats on its own. The AIADMK-led alliance secured a total of 53 seats, with PMK winning 4 seats, AMMK securing 1 seat, and BJP also winning 1 seat.
Despite the overall decline, the party showed some improvement in the northern and central regions. In the northern districts, AIADMK increased its tally from 10 of 69 seats in 2021 to 18 in the current election. Similarly, in the central districts, it improved its performance, winning 6 seats, up from 4 out of 46 constituencies in the 2021 elections.
However, the party witnessed a sharp decline in its traditional strongholds in the western and southern regions. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK-led alliance had secured 44 out of 68 seats in the western belt. In contrast, in the current election, AIADMK alone won only 18 seats in the region. Notably, in the Coimbatore district, the party secured just one seat, Thondamuthur.
The decline is also reflected in the vote share. AIADMK, which secured 33.29% of the vote in the 2021 Assembly elections, has seen its individual vote share drop significantly to 21.21% in the latest election, excluding votes from its alliance partners.
Overall, the results underscore a decline in AIADMk's electoral performance, marked by deposit losses and setbacks.