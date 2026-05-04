TN election results 2026: AIADMK vote share dips, seat tally shrinks

The political landscape saw a churn after AIADMK’s split from the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a single seat. Though it later rejoined the NDA for the 2026 Assembly polls and contested 167 constituencies, the revival has not translated into electoral gains.

Regionally, the party has lost significant ground in western Tamil Nadu — once a key stronghold — where new entrants, including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, made notable inroads. In 2021, the AIADMK alliance had won 44 of 68 seats in the western belt, a dominance that has since eroded.

The party showed limited improvement in northern districts, though aided by its alliance with PMK, but continued to underperform in southern regions. In Chennai, AIADMK drew a blank for the second consecutive Assembly election, failing to win any of the 16 constituencies.

Reacting to the outcome, former minister Vaigai Selvan said the verdict called for introspection, adding that the party would undertake a detailed review. Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticised the rise of parties driven by “celebrity appeal”, cautioning against its impact on governance.

The 2026 results mark another electoral setback for AIADMK, posing a challenge to rebuild its organisational strength and regain voter confidence across Tamil Nadu.