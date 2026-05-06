TN election results 2026 | AIADMK slides to 3rd place in 57 seats, Duraimurugan fails in 13th poll contest

CHENNAI: The rise of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has significantly altered the electoral landscape, pushing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to third place in 57 constituencies, particularly in seats won by the new entrant.
The AIADMK secured 47 seats overall, but suffered major setbacks in Chennai and neighbouring districts, where it slipped to third place in nearly 38 constituencies.
In several western and western-adjacent constituencies, such as Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, Bodinayakanur, Bhavanisagar, Erode West, and Erode North, the AIADMK was pushed to third place. However, with the support of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the party secured second place in constituencies including Hosur, Jolarpet, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Katpadi, KV Kuppam and Krishnagiri.
At the same time, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was also pushed to third place in around 25 constituencies won by TVK, including Arcot, Attur, Bargur, Bhavani, Cheyyar, Cheyyur and Edappadi.
Especially, the DMK veteran Duraimurugan was pushed to the third slot in his 13th Assembly election.
However, the DMK maintained a relatively stronger performance in central and southern districts.
In about 35 constituencies won by the Dravidian majors, the TVK was pushed to third place, indicating a three-way contest across the State.
The results highlight a multi-cornered electoral shift, with TVK emerging as a decisive force, disrupting the traditional dominance of the DMK and AIADMK across several regions.