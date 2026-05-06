TN election results 2026 | AIADMK slides to 3rd place in 57 seats, Duraimurugan fails in 13th poll contest

The AIADMK secured 47 seats overall, but suffered major setbacks in Chennai and neighbouring districts, where it slipped to third place in nearly 38 constituencies.

In several western and western-adjacent constituencies, such as Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, Bodinayakanur, Bhavanisagar, Erode West, and Erode North, the AIADMK was pushed to third place. However, with the support of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the party secured second place in constituencies including Hosur, Jolarpet, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Katpadi, KV Kuppam and Krishnagiri.