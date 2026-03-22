TN Assembly polls 2026: TVK fields full 30 in Puducherry, inducts BJP rebel

In a notable late development, former minister and sitting BJP MLA A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, who quit the BJP earlier in the day after being denied a ticket, has been fielded from Thirubuvanai (SC) constituency.

The list also features former BJP state president V Saminathan from Lawspet and former AIADMK MLA K A U Assana Marecar from Karaikal South, underlining TVK’s attempt to consolidate leaders with prior electoral experience.