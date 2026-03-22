TN Assembly polls 2026: TVK fields full 30 in Puducherry, inducts BJP rebel

CHENNAI: With the nomination window for the April 9 Puducherry Assembly elections set to close on Monday, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday released the party’s candidates for all 30 constituencies, signalling a full-fledged electoral foray and a calibrated mix of defectors and regional faces.
In a notable late development, former minister and sitting BJP MLA A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, who quit the BJP earlier in the day after being denied a ticket, has been fielded from Thirubuvanai (SC) constituency.
The list also features former BJP state president V Saminathan from Lawspet and former AIADMK MLA K A U Assana Marecar from Karaikal South, underlining TVK’s attempt to consolidate leaders with prior electoral experience.
The party said candidates were chosen after consultations and based on social service, educational background, administrative ability and grassroots connect.
It added that nominees have been tasked with reaching voters directly and executing a focused campaign.
The two-page release lists candidates across all segments, including Nellithope, Bahour, Ozhukarai, Indira Nagar, Villianur and Yanam, among others.
“The candidates will carry our governance vision to every household,” the statement said.