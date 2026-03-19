TN Assembly polls 2026: Stung CPM stays put, hurdle delays DMK’s negotiations with VCK, DMDK

CPM shocked as CPI settles for fewer seats

After three rounds of seat-sharing talks, both Left parties had initially declined the DMK’s offer of five seats and sought six or more constituencies for the April 23 Assembly elections. However, much to the shock of the CPM leadership, CPI agreed to scale it down to five seats, and State secretary M Veerapandian signed the agreement in the presence of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday.

“After finalising the agreement with the CPI, we approached the CPM leadership. However, they are still firm in their demand for more seats. Talks are continuing,” a DMK source said.

Veerapandian said the reduction in seats might disappoint party workers, but the party had prioritised the larger political objective. “Our politics goes beyond the number of seats. At times, we may step beyond our own claims for the larger political objective of defeating the BJP. But we will never step away from our ideological position,” he said.