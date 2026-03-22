TN Assembly polls 2026: Stalin interviews Udhay as DMK’s candidate screening gains momentum

The interaction, held at the Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, also saw Stalin engage with several senior leaders and aspirants, including ministers Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu and SM Nasar, as the party focused on key constituencies in Chennai and adjoining regions.

Speaking to reporters after the interaction, Udhayanidhi said he was not aware of the questions posed to aspirants from other constituencies. "I was asked about the works carried out in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, and I explained what has been done, " he said.