TN Assembly polls 2026: Stalin interviews Udhay as DMK’s candidate screening gains momentum

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday interviewed his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi as part of the party's ongoing candidate selection exercise for the upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections, marking a politically significant moment on the fifth day of the screening process.
The interaction, held at the Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, also saw Stalin engage with several senior leaders and aspirants, including ministers Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu and SM Nasar, as the party focused on key constituencies in Chennai and adjoining regions.
Speaking to reporters after the interaction, Udhayanidhi said he was not aware of the questions posed to aspirants from other constituencies. "I was asked about the works carried out in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, and I explained what has been done, " he said.
He added that questions were also raised about the deletion of voters under the SIR exercise and whether follow-up work had been undertaken, to which he responded.
With a touch of humour, he said, "They told me to leave and that they would inform who the candidate is, " and laughed off queries on whether his candidature had been confirmed, saying such decisions would be formally announced.
The fifth day of interviews covered constituencies across Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai, including Tiruvallur East, Central and West, Kancheepuram North, and multiple Chennai segments such as North, North-East, South-West, South, West and East.
Earlier in the day, Stalin conducted interviews for aspirants from Cuddalore East, Villupuram North, Central and South, and Kancheepuram South. In all, candidates from 17 Assembly segments across five districts were screened.
The fifth day of interviews covered constituencies across Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai, including Tiruvallur East, Central and West, Kancheepuram North, and multiple Chennai segments such as North, North-East, South-West, South, West and East.
Earlier in the day, Stalin conducted interviews for aspirants from Cuddalore East, Villupuram North, Central and South, and Kancheepuram South. In all, candidates from 17 Assembly segments across five districts were screened.
We will ensure a DMK victory by a margin of one lakh votes and hand Vijay a resounding defeat."