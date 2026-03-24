TN Assembly polls 2026: ECI observers moot drone surveillance to curb last-minute cash distribution

CHENNAI: Election observers in Tamil Nadu have proposed using drone-based surveillance to curb last-minute cash and gift distribution to voters, particularly in narrow streets where enforcement teams face difficulty in monitoring.
The suggestion was made during a review meeting chaired by Special Observer Pratap Singh and attended by general and expenditure observers from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.
The observers felt that traditional monitoring methods may not be sufficient to detect cash-for-vote activities close to polling day, especially in congested localities.
"They pointed out that money and gift distribution often happens at the last minute and in areas where officials cannot easily reach. Drone surveillance could help monitor such activities effectively," an official part of the discussions told DT Next.
However, there is no immediate response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) or Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on the proposal. Sources said the poll panel is likely to examine the feasibility of drone surveillance before taking a final decision.
The ECI has deployed general and expenditure observers for each constituency. While Tamil Nadu is considered non-sensitive in terms of law and order, it has been categorised as an expenditure-sensitive State.
Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized cash and valuables worth around Rs 151 crore across the State.