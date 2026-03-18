Politics

TN assembly polls 2026: DMK finalises 5 seats for CPI after talks

The deal was formalised with signatures from Chief Minister MK Stalin and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan.
TN assembly polls 2026: DMK finalises 5 seats for CPI after talks
Updated on

CHENNAI: The DMK has allotted five Assembly seats to the CPI following the fourth round of seat-sharing talks ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the agreement was reached after prolonged negotiations, with the CPI initially demanding six seats — the same as in the previous election — while the DMK had indicated it would offer up to five constituencies.

The deal was formalised with signatures from Chief Minister MK Stalin and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan.

With this, the DMK has so far allocated 28 seats to the Congress, 4 to the MDMK, 2 each to the IUML, KMDK and MMK, and 5 to the CPI as part of its alliance arrangements.

Talks with other allies are expected to continue in the coming days.

DMK
CPI
TN Assembly polls 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in