TN assembly polls 2026: DMK finalises 5 seats for CPI after talks

CHENNAI: The DMK has allotted five Assembly seats to the CPI following the fourth round of seat-sharing talks ahead of the Assembly elections.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the agreement was reached after prolonged negotiations, with the CPI initially demanding six seats — the same as in the previous election — while the DMK had indicated it would offer up to five constituencies.
The deal was formalised with signatures from Chief Minister MK Stalin and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan.
With this, the DMK has so far allocated 28 seats to the Congress, 4 to the MDMK, 2 each to the IUML, KMDK and MMK, and 5 to the CPI as part of its alliance arrangements.
Talks with other allies are expected to continue in the coming days.