TN Assembly polls 2026: AIADMK tries to dump Chennai seats on allies; PMK, TMC opt out

Sources said the AIADMK is considering allotting more than five constituencies in Chennai to allies. However, key partners such as the PMK and the TMC have reportedly conveyed that they are not keen on contesting in the city.

Citing the strong presence of the DMK-led alliance in Chennai, the AIADMK has decided to offer constituencies where it may not easily win to alliance partners. Among the NDA constituents, the BJP alone has expressed interest in contesting in the city and is learnt to have sought four seats.