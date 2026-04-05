TN 2026 Elections: We must send 'Delhi Team' back home with a decisive win: Udhayanidhi

This election "is a war between the Delhi Team and the Tamil Nadu Team," he said.

"We are the Tamil Nadu Team...we must send Delhi Team back to where they came from with a decisive win," he said.

Addressing a massive rally in Viralimalai Assembly constituency in Pudukottai district, he urged the electorate to break the "remote control" Delhi uses to try and control Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi attacked the opposition, specifically targeting incumbent MLA and AIADMK candidate C Vijayabaskar by calling him a "drama company actor", who is part of a "slave group" being threatened by the CBI and ED.