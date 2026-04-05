TN 2026 Polls: VCK to contest only in Uzhavarkarai in Puducherry, says Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday said that following talks held in Puducherry by senior Congress leaders, including Mukul Wasnik, it had been decided that the VCK would field its candidate only in the Uzhavarkarai constituency.
As per the agreement, alliance partners, including the Congress and the DMK, would work towards ensuring the victory of the VCK candidate by engaging in campaign activities and vote mobilisation.
Speaking to reporters in Puducherry, he said that although nominations had been filed in constituencies such as Oussudu, Nettapakkam and Yanam, the party would not engage in vote collection there. Instead, VCK cadres would work for the victory of Congress candidates in those constituencies.
Similarly, in constituencies officially allotted to the DMK, Congress candidates who had filed nominations would extend support to DMK nominees, as part of the alliance understanding.
Thirumavalavan said he had commenced campaign activities in Uzhavarkarai in support of VCK candidate Selva Pushpalatha, State secretary of the party’s youth wing. He added that his campaign tour would continue till April 14 across constituencies where the party is contesting in Tamil Nadu.
He is scheduled to campaign in Tindivanam on Sunday evening, followed by Kattumannarkoil and Kurinjipadi, where he would participate in nomination filings of alliance candidates, including Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Jothimani Ilayaperumal.
He said he would also campaign in support of alliance candidates across constituencies. Expressing confidence, he said the secular alliance would secure a decisive mandate and form the government in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
He added that people of Tamil Nadu wished for the continuation of the DMK-led government, citing the welfare measures implemented over the past five years.