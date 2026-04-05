TN 2026 Polls: VCK to contest only in Uzhavarkarai in Puducherry, says Thol Thirumavalavan

As per the agreement, alliance partners, including the Congress and the DMK, would work towards ensuring the victory of the VCK candidate by engaging in campaign activities and vote mobilisation.

Speaking to reporters in Puducherry, he said that although nominations had been filed in constituencies such as Oussudu, Nettapakkam and Yanam, the party would not engage in vote collection there. Instead, VCK cadres would work for the victory of Congress candidates in those constituencies.