TN 2026 Polls: BJP tie-up no threat to minorities, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

VELLORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has lashed out at DMK chief MK Stalin, saying the chief minister was painting his party as “anti-Muslim “just because an alliance was formed with the BJP.
Addressing an election rally at Ambur near here on Friday, the AIADMK chief gave a point-bypoint rebuttal to several accusations made by Stalin.
In an appeal, he said: “Minority communities must think. We protected you like the eyelid protects the eye. How big a lie is it that if we ally with the BJP, we will not protect Muslims? Ideology is one thing, and forging an electoral alliance is another thing. The alliance for Polls is only to prevent votes from getting split. The AIADMK’s policy will not change. “
EPS said the DMK assumed power by getting the votes of the minorities after deceiving them. Listing out a slew of welfare schemes implemented for the Muslims during the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami questioned DMK’s track record and slammed Stalin for alleging that the AIADMK was anti-Muslim just because it had an alliance with the BJP for elections. “DMK had an alliance with the BJP in the past,” he pointed out.