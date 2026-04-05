TN 2026 Polls: BJP tie-up no threat to minorities, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

Addressing an election rally at Ambur near here on Friday, the AIADMK chief gave a point-bypoint rebuttal to several accusations made by Stalin.

In an appeal, he said: “Minority communities must think. We protected you like the eyelid protects the eye. How big a lie is it that if we ally with the BJP, we will not protect Muslims? Ideology is one thing, and forging an electoral alliance is another thing. The alliance for Polls is only to prevent votes from getting split. The AIADMK’s policy will not change. “