Teach Palaniswami a lesson, ensure DMK 2.O regime, says Udhayanidhi

Addressing a poll campaign here, about 195 km from Chennai, the DMK youth wing leader said the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu was a combat between Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Secular Progress Alliance and Palaniswami, who wanted to "bring" the BJP to the state.

"The TN polls are a contest between our CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While we are striving hard to develop the state and launch numerous initiatives on the welfare front, Palaniswami wants to bring the BJP here. He is an apt slave to PM Modi. As I said earlier, Palaniswami is a savage follower of the Prime Minister," Udhayanidhi said.

People should prove that Tamil Nadu is out of Delhi's control and "we should retrieve our rights," he said and reiterated that the ensuing election was a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi.