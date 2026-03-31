Teach Palaniswami a lesson, ensure DMK 2.O regime, says Udhayanidhi

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Keeping up his attack on Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the people to "teach a lesson" to the AIADMK top leader for allegedly attempting to bring the BJP to the state and ensure a decisive mandate to the DMK-led alliance for the party's "2.O regime" in the state.
Addressing a poll campaign here, about 195 km from Chennai, the DMK youth wing leader said the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu was a combat between Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Secular Progress Alliance and Palaniswami, who wanted to "bring" the BJP to the state.
"The TN polls are a contest between our CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While we are striving hard to develop the state and launch numerous initiatives on the welfare front, Palaniswami wants to bring the BJP here. He is an apt slave to PM Modi. As I said earlier, Palaniswami is a savage follower of the Prime Minister," Udhayanidhi said.
People should prove that Tamil Nadu is out of Delhi's control and "we should retrieve our rights," he said and reiterated that the ensuing election was a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
"I appeal to you as one among you, as grandson of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and son of CM Stalin and on my own behalf, ensure a decisive mandate to the SPA candidates, and ensure the formation of DMK 2.O regime," he said.
He said CM Stalin introduced free bus travel for women, implemented monthly grant for them and now announced the Rs 8,000 "Illatharasi" coupon scheme for homemakers, thus continuing the women empowerment initiatives of his late grandfather who had introduced gas stove to reduce the burden of women and also provided the free television sets to help them be aware of the developments around.