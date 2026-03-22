TaVK walks out of DMK-led alliance after seat-sharing deadlock, rules out NDA

He said the party had also placed a 10-point charter focused on public welfare before Chief Minister MK Stalin, but alleged that the government did not show even minimal consideration. “When other allies were not placing demands, we were questioned for doing so. Our issues were ignored, and the party has been sidelined,” he said.

Velmurugan, MLA from Panruti, thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity to serve in the Assembly, but said the TaVK could not continue in an alliance where its concerns were not addressed. “We are quitting the DMK-led front. We will consult our cadre, Tamil nationalist organisations and like-minded groups before deciding the next course,” he said.