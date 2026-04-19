Tamil Nadu women won't forget injustice meted out by DMK: Goyal

Talking to reporters here, Piyush Goyal said the proposed legislation, meant to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, fell short of the mandatory two-thirds majority due to what he termed selfish politics by opposition parties. "The DMK-Congress combine has deprived our sisters and daughters of their rightful place in governance," he said.

Goyal said the Centre had explored structural reforms to implement the quota without affecting existing constituencies. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to increasing seats by about 272–273 to ensure fair representation while retaining the present structure," he said.