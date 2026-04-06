Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindi imposition, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Claiming that the Centre was forcing Tamil Nadu to implement the National Education Policy, paving the way for thrusting Hindi upon the state, he said accepting the NEP would mean allowing the Centre to thrust Hindi upon Tamil Nadu.

"We will never accept it. We will always follow the two language policy of Tamil and English," Udhayanidhi said while campaigning for the DMK candidate Durai Chandrasekaran in Thiruvaiyaru in the district.