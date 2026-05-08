Tamil Nadu: Police detain TVK supporters protesting outside Raj Bhavan over Governor not inviting Vijay

Amid the political developments over Vijay's swearing-in suspense, despite the party emerging as the single-largest in the Assembly elections, TVK supporters staged a protest against the Governor after he insisted that TVK must prove a majority. Speaking on the issue, TVK worker Suresh said, "If Vijay is not given the opportunity to become Chief Minister, further protests will be held in the future.

"Police later removed the workers from the spot who were demanding that the Governor invite Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, TVK has been actively engaging with other political parties in an attempt to consolidate support after the election results led to a hung Assembly. With the backing of five Congress MLAs, the emerging alliance currently stands at 112 seats, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.