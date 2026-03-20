Tamil Nadu MLAs: 60% face criminal cases, 87% are crorepatis, says ADR report

The report found that 131 out of 218 MLAs, accounting for 60%, have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 55 MLAs, or 25%, face serious criminal charges.

Cases include serious offences such as murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women. Two MLAs have declared murder cases, while 13 face charges related to attempt to murder. Three MLAs have declared cases involving crimes against women, including one related to rape.

Party-wise analysis shows a high proportion of MLAs with criminal cases in major parties, including 76% in DMK and 73% in Congress, while AIADMK has a comparatively lower share at 22%.