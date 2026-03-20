Tamil Nadu MLAs: 60% face criminal cases, 87% are crorepatis, says ADR report

CHENNAI: A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch has revealed that a significant proportion of sitting MLAs in Tamil Nadu face criminal charges, while a vast majority are crorepatis, highlighting key trends in the political and financial backgrounds of legislators.
The analysis covered 218 of the 234 sitting MLAs, with seven seats currently vacant and nine MLAs excluded due to incomplete affidavit data. The findings are based on affidavits submitted during the 2021 Assembly elections and subsequent bye-elections.
The report found that 131 out of 218 MLAs, accounting for 60%, have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 55 MLAs, or 25%, face serious criminal charges.
Cases include serious offences such as murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women. Two MLAs have declared murder cases, while 13 face charges related to attempt to murder. Three MLAs have declared cases involving crimes against women, including one related to rape.
Party-wise analysis shows a high proportion of MLAs with criminal cases in major parties, including 76% in DMK and 73% in Congress, while AIADMK has a comparatively lower share at 22%.
The financial profile of MLAs shows that 189 legislators, or 87%, are crorepatis. The total assets of all sitting MLAs analysed amount to Rs 2,729.87 crore, with an average asset value of Rs 12.52 crore per MLA.
Among parties, 90% of DMK MLAs and 88% of AIADMK MLAs are crorepatis. Congress MLAs also show a high proportion at 87%.
The wealthiest MLA is E Subaya of AIADMK from Ambasamudram, with total assets of over Rs 246 crore. He is followed by M K Mohan of DMK with assets exceeding Rs 211 crore, and S Kathiravan of DMK with over Rs 121 crore.
At the other end, some MLAs have declared assets of less than Rs 5 lakh, indicating stark disparities in wealth among legislators.
The report also highlights that 178 MLAs have declared liabilities. Among them, A M Munirathinam of Congress has the highest liabilities at over Rs 50 crore.
In terms of income, Vijaya Basker of AIADMK reported the highest income in tax returns, exceeding Rs 10 crore, followed by S Kathiravan and D Mathiazhagan.
On the educational front, 63% of MLAs have qualifications of graduate level or above, while 34% have studied between Class 5 and Class 12.
Age-wise, the majority of MLAs fall in the 51–70 age bracket, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total.
Women remain underrepresented, with only 12 MLAs, or 6%, being female.
As of March 2026, the DMK holds 133 seats in the Assembly, followed by AIADMK with 60 seats and Congress with 17. The BJP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have four seats each.
Seven constituencies, including Valparai, Gobichettipalayam and Usilampatti, are currently vacant.
E Subaya (AIADMK, Ambasamudram) – Rs 246.76 crore
M K Mohan (DMK, Anna Nagar) – Rs 211.20 crore
S Kathiravan (DMK, Manachanallur) – Rs 121.21 crore
Murthy R (DMK, Royapuram) – Rs 112.19 crore
K R Jayaram (AIADMK, Singanallur) – Rs 90.32 crore
K Marimuthu (CPI, Thiruthuraipoondi) – Rs 3.30 lakh
M Chinnadurai (CPI(M), Gandarvakottai) – Rs 4.73 lakh
P Abdul Samad (DMK, Manapparai) – Rs 10.64 lakh
J Ebenezer (DMK, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar) – Rs 15.80 lakh
V P Nagaimaali (CPI(M), Kilvelur) – Rs 19.38 lakh
DMK: 96 out of 126 MLAs (76%)
AIADMK: 13 out of 60 MLAs (22%)
Congress: 11 out of 15 MLAs (73%)
BJP: 2 out of 4 MLAs (50%)
VCK: 3 out of 4 MLAs (75%)
PMK: 2 out of 3 MLAs (67%)
PMK (S Ramadoss faction): 2 out of 2 MLAs (100%)
CPI: 2 out of 2 MLAs (100%)